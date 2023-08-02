Microgrid to Boost Green Efforts at Cape Cod Gateway Airport

HYANNIS – More investments in green energy are coming to the Cape Cod Gateway Airport.

The state has issued a Request for Response for a potential smart microgrid at the Hyannis site.

An almost $2 million grant has been awarded by the federal government for the planning of the initiative that would generate and distribute clean energy at the site.

State officials said the grid would handle the charging of electric ground vehicles such as buses, and eventually would charge future electric aircraft.

Congressman Bill Keating said in a statement that the project is an example of the state’s commitment to renewable energy, adding that the local transportation center is integral for the region’s economy.

The submission deadline is 5pm on August 16.