Play Ball! MLB Players Reach Deal, Salvage 162-Game Season

NEW YORK (AP) – UPDATE 3/11/22 AT 6:04 a.m.: Major League Baseball’s acrimonious players and owners ended their most bitter money fight in a quarter-century when a divided players’ association accepted management’s offer to salvage a 162-game season that will start April 7.

On the 99th day of a lockout that delayed spring training and threatened to cancel regular-season games for the first time since 1995, the players’ executive board approved a five-year contract at about 3 p.m. in a 28-12 vote.

Owners ratified the deal 30-0 just three hours later, and the lockout was lifted at 7 p.m., ending baseball’s ninth work stoppage.