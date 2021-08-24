You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Local News / Mobile Vaccination Clinic To Be Held Tuesday

Mobile Vaccination Clinic To Be Held Tuesday

August 24, 2021

 

COVID-19 illustration by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

HYANNIS- A mobile COVID-19 vaccination clinic will be held today from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. at Sencorp White company headquarters in 400 Kidd’s Hill Rd. in Hyannis. 

No identification, health insurance, or appointment is needed to receive a vaccine.

The Johnson & Johnson and Pfizer vaccines are available at the clinic.

“We’re just really excited to have everybody vaccinated if possible,” said Allison Gilson, Marketing Specialist at Sencorp White.

“We’ve heard from some community members that they were having a hard time either scheduling an appointment or getting everything set up. We just wanted to have the vaccine bus come to our facility so that way everybody would be able to have an easy way to get their vaccine.”

Sencorp White makes the machines that make N-95 masks. 

For questions regarding the vaccination clinic, call 508-771-9400.

About CapeCod.com NewsCenter

The award-winning CapeCod.com NewsCenter provides the Cape Cod community with a constant, credible source for local news. We are on the job seven days a week.


