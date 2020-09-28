Money Pouring into Massachusetts Ballot Question Campaigns

BOSTON (AP) — Money is pouring into campaigns for the two questions on the November ballot in Massachusetts.

By far most of the cash has been raised by supporters and opponents of Question 1.

That would expand the state’s “Right to Repair” law by giving car owners and auto shops expanded access to mechanical data related to vehicle maintenance and repair.

Collectively the two groups have pulled in more than $41.5 million.

Money has also been flooding in for a second ballot question heading to voters.

Question 2 would create a ranked choice voting system, giving voters the option of ranking candidates on the ballot in order of their preference.