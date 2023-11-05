Monomoy Biology Teacher Honored As Barnstable Science Educator Of The Year

CHATHAM – Monomoy Regional High School biology teacher Kari Flint was recently named the 2023 Barnstable County Science Educator of the Year by the Massachusetts Association of Science Teachers.

Flint has served the community in her role as a science teacher at the High School for nine years and was chosen based on a history of leadership and active contributions to the scientific education and supervision of her students.

School officials expressed joy and excitement upon the announcement of the honor.

“Kari is a remarkable educator who is consistently seeking creative ways to inspire our students to see the world of science around them,” said MRHS Principal Jennifer Police. “I’m thrilled to see her recognized for the excellence we at Monomoy know so well.”

Flint and fellow awardees across the state will receive special recognitions at the Association’s annual banquet on November 7.