Monomoy Middle School Receives Funds For Roof Repair

CHATHAM – The Monomoy Regional School District was recently invited into the Massachusetts School Building Authority’s Accelerated Repair Program for the work needed to repair the aging roof of the Monomoy Regional Middle School.

The partnership will feature a schematic design and energy analysis for the new roof and will be done alongside siding and trim repairs.

“We are pleased to be included in this round of MSBA’s Accelerated Repair Program Funding,” said Superintendent Scott Carpenter.

“The invitation to join the MSBA program means that the state will cover a percentage of the cost of replacing the roof at the middle school,” he said, “helping to support our taxpayers while continuing to provide a safe learning facility for our students and educators. The reimbursement rate for the project is estimated to be approximately 37%.”

The majority of the school roof was last replaced in 1997, and some sections are as much as 34 years old.