Monomoy Regional High School Earns AP School Honor Roll

HARWICH – Monomoy Regional High School has earned a place on the College Board’s AP School Honor Roll for the 2022-2023 school year.

The AP School Honor Roll recognizes schools that have done outstanding work to welcome more students into AP courses and support them on the path to college success.

The high school is being further recognized with the AP Access Award, which honors schools that encourage more low-income and underrepresented minority students to take AP courses.

“Research shows students who take AP courses and exams are more likely to attend college and graduate on time. And even for those who don’t earn college credit, advanced coursework provides early exposure to college-level work and contributes to a college-going school culture,” said Trevor Packer, College Board Senior Vice President, in the letter announcing the recognition.

The school was also one of only three Cape Cod schools ranked in the top 100 of the 348 Massachusetts schools ranked in the most recent U.S. News and World Report annual ranking.

“Our team of dedicated educators has worked hard to ensure that Monomoy students are well prepared, and the US News ranking makes clear that we are offering our students a first-class education,” said Principal Jennifer Police.

“And even more critical, the College Board AP Honor Roll and AP Access recognition demonstrates that we are increasing opportunities for all students, addressing inequities and creating more positive outcomes for our students,” Police said.

Monomoy Regional High School took the 83rd spot on the ranking list along with the Sturgis Charter Public School, and Nauset Regional High School.