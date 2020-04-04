You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Monomoy Regional Middle School Producing Medical Gear for Coronavirus Response

Monomoy Regional Middle School Producing Medical Gear for Coronavirus Response

April 4, 2020

CHATHAM – Monomoy Regional Middle School is supporting local healthcare workers during the COVID-19 outbreak by producing protective medical equipment using the school’s 3D printers.

STEM teacher Matt Barnes received an “all-hands-on-deck” call from Cape Cod Hospital, which reached out to Cape Cod MakerSpace teams with a request to fire up local 3D printers to start producing facial shield PPE.

Last week the first visor came off the 3D printer, and the school is set to ship the first set of 20 to health care providers in the coming days.

 

