Monomoy Students Make Cards For Strangers And Veterans

CHATHAM – In an effort to spread kindness to veterans and the elderly throughout the community, students at Monomoy Regional Middle School participated in a card drive.

Throughout the month of November students crafted over 1,100 cards, in an effort that saw every student create at least one card, and the majority of students each making several.

“Most students are invested but there are some that have really just gone above and beyond,” said Assistant Principle Abby Dudley.

The cards will now be sent to elderly people on the Cape, active and wounded military, and special individuals in the students’ lives.

Distribution of the cards will be aided by the local organization Potted Plants for Seniors, whose founder Sarah Dennis has been distributing plants to seniors during the pandemic.

Additionally, Potted Plants for Seniors has awarded Monomoy Middle School its 2020 Community Outreach award.

“I am just really proud of our students and staff, it is very heartwarming to see and I am just proud to be a part of Monomoy Middle school,” said Dudley.