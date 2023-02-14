Months of Drought Ends for Cape Cod & Islands

HYANNIS – After record-breaking warmth in January and five months of increased precipitation, the drought felt across the Cape and Islands for nine months has come to an end, according to state environmental officials.

All seven of the state’s environmental districts are now at normal water level conditions, with the Cape among the last to be downgraded.

“We thank those who implemented conservation practices at such a critical time and urge residents to remain conscientious of their water use as we continue to experience more extreme and frequent weather events due to the climate crisis,” said Energy and Environmental Affairs Secretary Rebecca Tepper in a statement.

Although the drought has receded, officials urge residents and business owners to conduct water audits to identify potential leaks and continue to conserve water when possible year-round.