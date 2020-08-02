You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Moran Amendment Invests 5 Million In Aquaculture Innovation

Moran Amendment Invests 5 Million In Aquaculture Innovation

August 2, 2020

BOSTON – The Massachusetts State Senate has unanimously passed An Act Enabling Partnerships For Growth authorizing $375 million in funding for economic development initiatives across Massachusetts.

The bill included an amendment from Plymouth/Barnstable State Senator Susan Moran that creates an aquaculture incentive program within the Department of Agriculture Resources and provides $5 million dollars in funding to start the program.

“Aquaculture provides economic opportunity throughout the Plymouth and Barnstable district and across the commonwealth,” said Moran.

The amendment authorizes the creation of an aquaculture innovation program to provide grants to municipalities to encourage increased opportunities for ocean farmers, including innovative permitting, re-zoning, resource surveys, mapping, demonstration farms, and stakeholder engagement.

The bill will now be reconciled with a similar version passed by the House of Representatives on July 29th before being sent to Governor Charlie Baker.

Filed Under: Local News, NewsCenter, Top Story Tagged With: , , ,
About CapeCod.com NewsCenter

The award-winning CapeCod.com NewsCenter provides the Cape Cod community with a constant, credible source for local news. We are on the job seven days a week.


From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 