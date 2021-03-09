Moran Supports Women’s History Month with New Legislation

HYANNIS – Plymouth/Barnstable State Senator Susan Moran (D-Falmouth) kicked off women’s history month by bringing attention to recently-introduced legislation that raises up women’s voices and addresses the issues that they deal with.

Moran said that as women continue to be on the front lines of the COVID-19 pandemic, she is working to support them wherever possible.

“COVID has hit lots of people so hard. Particularly families, and it’s taken a lot of women out of the workforce,” said Moran.

The first of the three acts she drew attention to is a bill that will expand cancer patient access to biomarker testing to provide appropriate therapy, which will provide sick women and their families with potentially life-saving diagnostic tools, said Moran.

She said that the bill would help save time for those trying to move forward with cancer treatment.

Moran also drew attention to a bill expanding access to lactation care and services as well as a bill that would give employers incentive to continue to allow telework and provide more worker flexibility.

“Parents have had to choose between their careers and families, and that’s been something that our technology and various platforms have been able to smooth over the edges of,” said Moran.

She said that her fight against Comcast to keep them from raising their rates as hybrid learning and working-from-home are being utilized so universally is a continuation of her support for working families.

Moran also called for communities to raise up younger or newer women colleagues and make women’s voices heard throughout the month and beyond.

“We can do more; we must do more to support the furtherance of equal rights for women. I look forward to the many discussions this month on ideas and strategies we can employ to do exactly that,” said Moran.