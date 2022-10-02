More Closures Ahead on Phinney’s Lane

HYANNIS – New work is planned for Phinney’s Lane in Hyannis beginning MOnday, October 3.

Phinney’s Lane will be closed to traffic from Route 132/Iyannough Road to Attucks Lane to facilitate nearby Vineyard Wind duct bank work at the intersection of Attucks Lane and Phinney’s Lane.

The intersection of Attucks Lane and Phinney’s Lane will be open to travel.

Closures will be in effect Monday through Friday, October 7 from 9am to 3pm.

Phinney’s Lane from Old Strawberry Hill Road to Strawberry Hill Road will remain closed to through traffic the same days due to ongoing town sewer work and water main relocation.

Roads will remain open to residents and businesses as work continues, although detours will be in place.

Officials advise drivers to slow down and use caution when going through work zones.

A map of road closures can be found on Barnstable’s Facebook page.

By Brian Engles, CapeCod.com NewsCenter