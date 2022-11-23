More Craigville Beach Road Work Begins Nov. 29

HYANNIS – Road work related to the Vineyard Wind project in Hyannis will continue along Craigville Beach Road on Tuesday, November 29.

Electrical cables will be pulled along the stretch between Covell’s Beach and Strawberry Hill Road. Work will be carried out from 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. through Friday, December 2.

Craigville Beach Road will be closed from Centerville Ave to Old Town Road while construction is being done, with access only open to local traffic. Businesses within the area will stay open.

Drivers are advised to proceed through the work zones with caution and to follow posted signs.