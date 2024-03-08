Moreira Pleads Not Guilty After 7 Hour Standoff

HYANNIS – 30-year-old Justin Moreira has pleaded not guilty to charges related to the hours-long standoff in Hyannis between him and authorities Wednesday. He faces several counts of Attempted murder and additional firearms charges.

Barnstable Police were called to the home on St. Francis Circle regarding him allegedly holding his mother at knife point.

His mother and another female were able to evacuate, but the standoff between authorities and Moreira went on for 7 hours, with the suspect occasionally firing at officers throughout the day.

After numerous attempts to convince him to leave peacefully via mental health clinician, as well as deployment of a robotic dog, a specialized vehicle with demolition tools was used to force Moreira to exit the residence.

He is due back in court April 4.