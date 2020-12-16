You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Mothers Against Drunk Driving Issues Holiday Reminders

Mothers Against Drunk Driving Issues Holiday Reminders

December 16, 2020

HYANNIS – Mothers Against Drunk Driving is reminding residents across Massachusetts to be responsible this holiday season.

Through their “Tie One On for Safety” red ribbon campaign, MADD is advising those visiting others in socially distanced settings to ensure that someone in the group is the planned designated driver for the day.

Non-alcoholic options for those who are driving others home safely should be offered at gatherings, and ride share services such as Uber and Lyft should also be considered.

A study from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration showed that the holiday season is often a dangerous time for motorists to be on roadways, as nearly 30% of all traffic deaths in 2018 were between Thanksgiving night and New Year’s Eve.

