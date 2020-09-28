You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Motorcyclist injured in reported hit & run crash near Sagamore Bridge

Motorcyclist injured in reported hit & run crash near Sagamore Bridge

September 28, 2020

MassDOT/CWN

BOURNE – A motorcyclist was evaluated after a crash near the Sagamore Bridge shortly after 6 PM. The crash happened on the eastbound side before exit 1C. The other vehicle reportedly left the scene. The motorcyclist was evaluated by Bourne EMTs. Traffic coming onto the Cape was being delayed in the area. Further details were not immediately available.

