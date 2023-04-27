Motta Field Design Concept to be Unveiled May 3

PROVINCETOWN – Provincetown officials will be unveiling the design concept for Motta Field on Wednesday, May 3.

After soliciting feedback from residents and incorporating it into the projects, the Provincetown Recreation Commission has developed their preferred plan for the site. The concept will feature facilities such as a track, a skate park, and courts for tennis and pickleball.

Additional feedback from attendees will be gathered during the event and considered before the plan moves ahead. The meeting will begin at 6:30 p.m. at Town Hall. Virtual attendance will also be made available.

For more details, visit the town’s website by clicking here.