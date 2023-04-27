You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Local News / Motta Field Design Concept to be Unveiled May 3

Motta Field Design Concept to be Unveiled May 3

April 27, 2023

PROVINCETOWN – Provincetown officials will be unveiling the design concept for Motta Field on Wednesday, May 3.

After soliciting feedback from residents and incorporating it into the projects, the Provincetown Recreation Commission has developed their preferred plan for the site. The concept will feature facilities such as a track, a skate park, and courts for tennis and pickleball.

Additional feedback from attendees will be gathered during the event and considered before the plan moves ahead. The meeting will begin at 6:30 p.m. at Town Hall. Virtual attendance will also be made available.

For more details, visit the town’s website by clicking here.

Filed Under: Local News, NewsCenter Tagged With: ,
About Brendan Fitzpatrick

Brendan, a recent graduate from the University of Massachusetts Amherst, is one of the newest members of the CapeCod.com NewsCenter team. When not on the beat, you'll probably find him watching Boston sports.


From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 