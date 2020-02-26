You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Multiple People Dead in Milwaukee Shooting at Molson Coors

MILWAUKEE (AP)-Milwaukee’s mayor says multiple people have been killed in a shooting on the Molson Coors Brewing Co. campus.

Mayor Tom Barrett says the dead include the shooter.

He did not give an exact number of people killed in Wednesday’s shooting.

It occurred at a sprawling complex that includes a mix of corporate offices and brewing facilities. At least 600 people work there. It’s widely known in the Milwaukee area as “Miller Valley,” a reference to the Miller Brewing Co. that is now part of Molson Coors.

By Carrie Antlfinger and Gretchen Ehlke, Associated Press

