WELLFLEET – Multiple sharks were spotted off of Cape Cod this weekend.

According to the Atlantic White Shark Conservancy’s Sharktivity app, there were at least 11 sightings.

Sharks were spotted in the waters off of Coast Guard Beach, Lognook Beach, Ballston Beach, and Head of the Meadow Beach in Truro and at Newcomb Hollow Beach in Wellfleet.

Most of the beaches were closed for swimming for at least an hour after the sharks were spotted.