Museum Trail Announces Passport to Cape Cod

HYANNIS – The Cape Cod Museum Trail has received funds to boost visitation to area museums.

The $25,000 travel and tourism recovery grant will help fund the ‘Passport to Cape Cod’ program, which will bring more awareness to museums, historical societies, and cultural centers throughout the region.

The museum trail will promote day trips or staycations featuring the numerous artistic and historical institutions through advertising and social media.

The grant comes from the Massachusetts Office of Travel and Tourism’s ‘My Local MA’ campaign, which hopes to strengthen the tourism sector of the state’s economy.

Head to the Cape Cod Museum Trail website to find out more information.

By Brian Engles, CapeCod.com NewsCenter