Museums on the Green to Host Eight Virtual Talks in February

January 27, 2021

 

FALMOUTH – Eight virtual talks were just announced for February by the Museums on the Green.

The talks will include different authors and historians discussing topics including Freemasonry, World War II, and nuclear weaponry.

All talks will take place over Zoom at 7pm with the first in the series being held on February 1.

Interested parties can register at the website of Museums on the Green.

Members get discounted admission at $5 and general public admission is $10.

Guest speakers include authors John Berlau and Stephanie Gorton.

More info can be found on the website of Museums on the Green. 

Maura MacDonald, CapeCod.com NewsCenter

