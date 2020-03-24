Martha’s Vineyard Community Services Announces Care For Community Program

OAK BLUFFS – Martha’s Vineyard Community Services recently announced the creation of the Care for Community program in response to COVID-19’s impact on the island.

The volunteer coordination program has been established to support organizations that depend on volunteers for their daily operations.

“In short, it is a matchmaking service to match up qualified volunteers with organizations in need,” said Development and Communications Specialist for MV Community Services Rebecca Pierce.

MV Community Services partnered with Island Grown Initiative and the Vineyard Food Equity Network to create the program.

Pierce sees the program as a “source of unity” during this difficult time.

“This is a huge collaborative effort, and as the coronavirus evolves, so will this platform, likely,” she said.

Pierce said that the program was developed as a way to keep the island running and to provide needed resources for people who are vulnerable to COVID-19.

While it may not be the singular solution to the pandemic, she explained, it is one way to ensure those in need receive help as it continues.

Feedback to the program has been “overwhelmingly positive,” according to Pierce.

Nonprofit organizations with volunteer opportunities can join the program by visiting MV Community Services’ website by clicking here.