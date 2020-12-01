You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Local News / MV Community Services Announces Final License Plate Auction

December 1, 2020

OAK BLUFFS – Martha’s Vineyard Community Services has announced their 7th and final low number auction featuring the remaining low number MV license plates.

In demand plates featured at the auction include MV46, MV47, MV48, MV49, MV52, MV54, MV57, MV62, MV63, MV79, MV82, MV84, and MV92. Each plate will have a starting bid of $1,000.

The six prior auctions have raised more than $400,000 that will benefit MVCS and other Martha’s Vineyard Charities.

The auction will begin at 9 a.m. December 9th and end 9 p.m. on December 13th.

The auction will take place entirely online at https://mv2to5.ggo.bid/bidding/package-browse

