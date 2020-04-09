MV Community Services Auctioning License Plates for COVID-19 Relief

OAK BLUFFS – The fifth MV License Plate Low Number Online Auction will be held by Martha’s Vineyard Community Services later this month, with proceeds benefiting relief during the COVID-19 outbreak.

A total of 10 low number plates will be put up for auction from April 21 to April 30, with starting bids ranging from $1,000 to $3,500. Plates will also be able to be purchased outright for $10,000.

The Driving the Future Fund has raised over $227,000 for MV Community Services and other causes on the island to date.

The bidding page can be found by clicking here. To learn more, visit MV Community Services’ website by clicking here.