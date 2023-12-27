You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Name a Snowplow Contest Crowns Winners

Name a Snowplow Contest Crowns Winners

December 27, 2023

CCB MEDIA PHOTO
A snowplow at work in Hyannis Sunday morning.

ORLEANS – The Massachusetts Department of Transportation has announced the winning submissions for this year’s “Name a Snowplow” contest, a celebration of the snowy season in which elementary school and middle school students name a dozen snowplows as a recognition of the hard work public works employees and contractors do to keep roads drivable during the winter months.

Orleans Elementary School’s winning entry “The Mayplower,” submitted by 5th grader Cirrus Farber joins a roster that includes “Snow B Wan Kenobi”, “Fast and Flurryous”, and “The Snolar Express.”

