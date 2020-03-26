You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Nantucket Cottage Hospital Calling for Additional Reserve Staff

Nantucket Cottage Hospital Calling for Additional Reserve Staff

March 26, 2020

NANTUCKET – Nantucket Cottage Hospital is seeking active and retired healthcare professionals to be a part of a reserve staff, in the event that demand on the island due to the COVID-19 outbreak continues to increase.

Those who are or who have been physicians, nurses, or techs are being sought by the hospital, along with anyone with a medical background.

Emergency credentialing can be done at NCH, since rules around the process have been relaxed by the state.

For more information, including how to sign up, call 508-825-8118 or visit NCH’s website by clicking here.

