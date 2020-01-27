Nantucket Cottage Hospital Reminds Residents About Flu Shots

NANTUCKET – Nantucket Cottage Hospital has issued a reminder to residents to get their yearly flu shots soon.

The federal Centers for Disease Control advises residents that vaccinations can still be effective even into later months of the season like January and beyond.

Between 2,000 and 3,000 Massachusetts residents have been hospitalized with the flu this season alone.

The Nantucket Cottage Hospital has 54 documented cases of influenza on the island, but warns that not all suspected cases are confirmed by lab results.

Symptoms of the flu include fever, cough, sore throat, runny or stuffy nose, body aches, headache, chills, and fatigue.

As well as vaccination, residents can help prevent the flu by avoiding close contact with those who are ill, staying home when you are sick, covering your mouth and nose when sneezing, washing hands often, and avoiding touching your eyes, nose or mouth.

Those who have not received a flu shot are advised by Nantucket Cottage Medical Group at 508-825-1000 to schedule an appointment.