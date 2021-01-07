Nantucket Cottage Hospital Offering Assistance with Health Insurance Enrollment

NANTUCKET – Nantucket Cottage Hospital offering assistance for residents looking to enroll for the Massachusetts Health Connector.

The state-based health insurance marketplace’s enrollment period runs through January 23.

NCH said that enrollment specialists are available for residents who need assistance with the enrollment process.

The appointments with the specialists are free to all island residents, and are available on a first-come, first-served basis.

Interested Residents are asked to email NCHPatientFinancialServices@partnershealthcare.onmicrosoft.com or call (508) 825-8387 to schedule an appointment.

NCH said that all appointments will be carried out over the phone until further notice.

The Health Connector plans can be found on their website, which can be reached here.