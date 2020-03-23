Nantucket Cottage Hospital Seeking Homemade Masks

NANTUCKET – Nantucket Cottage Hospital is asking island residents for donations of homemade fabric masks that may be needed in the fight against COVID-19.

The request came after the island recorded its first confirmed case of the virus this past weekend.

With many hospitals facing shortages of personal protective equipment, several have put out similar calls for help in recent days.

According to the CDC, fabric masks can be an option when other supplies are unavailable.

The hospital has put together a page on their web site with instructions for making masks, drop-off information, and an instructional video that can be viewed here.