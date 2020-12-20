Nantucket Cottage Hospital Starts Vaccinating Front Line Workers

NANTUCKET – Nantucket Cottage Hospital started vaccinating front line staff members last week for COVID-19 , and is working closely with local and state officials on planning for broader distribution of the vaccine soon.

As of right now front line workers are considered doctors, nurses, office staff, and the food and cleaning staff.

Nantucket Cottage Hospital joins Cape Cod Health Care in beginning to vaccinate front line healthcare workers.

The state is currently estimating the general public will be able to receive the vaccine between April and June. However, seniors and those with high risk jobs may be able to receive the vaccination sooner.