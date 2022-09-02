You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Local News / Nantucket Doubles Down on Fire Chief Selection

September 2, 2022

NANTUCKET – Nantucket town officials are doubling down on their choice of Michael Cranson as the next Fire Chief following backlash from some residents, including the families of fire station staff. 

The town outlined its decision making process in a recently-released statement that follows several public meetings where residents voiced their concerns.

Opponents of the choice, including former Nantucket firefighter Mac Davis, previously told the select board during a public meeting that Cranson lacks knowledge of the island and would be looking to locals like Deputy Chief Sean Mitchel for guidance.

“There’s still streets I don’t know and I learned that when I got into an ambulance or a fire truck at 2 in the morning when my eyes are glued shut trying to find my way around Nantucket. You’re going to bring in a guy that doesn’t know where to go and you know what he’s going to do? ‘Hey Sean, which way should I go to attack this fire?’” said Davis.

Town officials said they would investigate ways to put current firefighters on paths that would land them leadership positions in the future, but they stand by the decision to appoint Cranson.

“I’m also confident that under the leadership and guidance of Chief Cranson, a comprehensive succession plan will be developed positioning our firefighters to assume future leadership roles within the department,” said Town Manager Libby Gibson.

Cranson has 5 years of experience as Fire Chief of Portsmouth, Rhode Island.

