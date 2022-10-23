Nantucket Historical Group Hosting Climate Change Forum

NANTUCKET – The Nantucket Historical Association will host a three-day symposium on climate change and cultural heritage this December.

The first two days of the event will feature workshops on conservation and protection with climate change experts. The public forum will take place on the final day of the symposium.

The NHA said Nantucket has one of the largest National Historic Landmark District’s on the East Coast and many of the buildings could be vulnerable to climate change.

“With the impact of rising sea levels threatening our iconic historic structures, the NHA is engaging with leading experts to examine how we might respond to this issue,” NHA Gonsell Executive Director Niles Parker said.

Expected outcomes of the forum are planning a framework to help with future decisions and adopting a declaration of the climate change challenges that historic locations face.

The forum will also look into possible protections for NHA properties.

The event is being held in partnership with the National Park Service and the International Centre for the Study of the Preservation and Restoration of Cultural Property.

The symposium begins on Tuesday, December 6, with the public forum taking place on Thursday, December 8 at the Whaling Museum from 9am to 5pm. The event is free and virtual participation will also be available.

Pre-registration by November 7 is required to attend the event. Visit the Nantucket Historical Association’s website for more details.

