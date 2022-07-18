Nantucket Officials Address Public Concerns About Stormwater

NANTUCKET – The need for more comprehensive surface water and ground water regulations was the subject of a public hearing at a recent Nantucket Select Board meeting.

Town Manager Libby Gibson said that the town had received a number of complaints from around the island about stormwater.

“We are working on developing a plan to address them. We’re working to identify certain areas to hopefully come up with some short-term fixes. It isn’t going to happen tomorrow,” Gibson said during the July 13 meeting.

The town manager’s remarks came after comments from Nantucket residents given during a public hearing on the topic.

A resident of Silver Street spoke at the meeting and described issues he and his neighbors were facing due to stormwater.

The man said his driveway floods every time it rains, a safety concern for his handicapped mother-in-law who lives at the home. He also said that the drains at the Town lot next to his property are “never clear.”

Gibson responded to the public comments stating the town understands frustration but that solutions will take a while.

“It’s quite understandable that property owners with flooding issues onto their property are upset and demanding action. We understand that, but fixes are not quick,” she said.

For a possible solution for homes in the Silver Street area, Gibson said the Sea Street 3rd Sewer Force Main will go through the town lot on Silver Street.

Gibson said the project is expected to alleviate the flooding on nearby properties. She added the project was delayed due to supply chain issues and labor shortages.

The town manager stated the project will start within the next 6 to 12 months and it will take a year to complete.

Gibson clarified that the regulations the town had advertised are a first phase that will lead to more comprehensive stormwater regulations. She clarified the current documents address unregulated water flows like pool drainage.

She said Nantucket needs stormwater regulations, but that the process will entail more public input since the work could be costly to property owners.

Board Chair Jason Bridges asked Gibson if there were any short-term solutions to the problems that residents are facing.

The idea of catch basins was mentioned but both Bridges and Gibson said it was difficult for the town to keep up with them.

Gibson added she would talk with the DPW about taking a look at the town lot on Silver Street.

The public hearing will continue at a September 14 meeting after town officials get a chance to review the written comments from residents.

By Brian Engles, CapeCod.com NewsCenter