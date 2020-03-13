Nantucket Science Festival Cancelled Amid Coronavirus Recommendations

NANTUCKET – The 2020 Nantucket Science Festival, scheduled for March 21, has been cancelled by the Maria Mitchell Association and the Nantucket Community School due to an “abundance of caution” regarding the ongoing coronavirus situation.

The cancellation comes after a review of national and state recommendations.

Both the association and school regret having to make the cancellation and said they will miss the educational and entertaining event, but the protection of the island community was the most important factor in the decision.

The Maria Mitchell Association and the Nantucket Community School thanked their partners for this year’s event, and are looking forward to planning the 2021 edition of the festival.

The free event brings hundreds of children and families together for a day of science and learning.