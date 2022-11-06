You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Nantucket Sound Earthquake Recorded

Nantucket Sound Earthquake Recorded

November 6, 2022

NANTUCKET – A small earthquake was recorded off of Nantucket on Saturday, November 5. 

The United States Geological Survey (USGS) shared their data on the 2.1 magnitude quake through their site. It took place at 2:53pm and happened a few miles off-island in Nantucket Sound.

Although a 2 magnitude event is considered weak, the USGS offers the public a chance to share their experience if they felt the earthquake

About Brian Engles

Brian Engles is a longtime local of the Cape. He studied Film & TV at Boston University and in addition to his role at Cape Cod Broadcasting Media, he also works as a music instructor and records original songs.


