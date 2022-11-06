Nantucket Sound Earthquake Recorded

NANTUCKET – A small earthquake was recorded off of Nantucket on Saturday, November 5.

The United States Geological Survey (USGS) shared their data on the 2.1 magnitude quake through their site. It took place at 2:53pm and happened a few miles off-island in Nantucket Sound.

Although a 2 magnitude event is considered weak, the USGS offers the public a chance to share their experience if they felt the earthquake.