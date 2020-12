NANTUCKET – Free coronavirus testing on Nantucket through the state’s “Stop the Spread” program for those without symptoms has been extended to the end of March.

The testing site will also be moving from Nantucket Cottage Hospital to the VFW site, along New South Road, on Monday, December 21.

Free and accessible testing for island residents is available to those who are registered with Mass General Brigham and the Patient Gateway.

