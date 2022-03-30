Nantucket Whaling Museum To Host Rare Asian Art Exhibit

NANTUCKET – The Nantucket Historical Association (NHA) is preparing to host “Asian Treasures from the Billings Collection”, an exhibition featuring rare asian craftwork at the McCausland Gallery at the Whaling Museum from Memorial Day through November 1, 2022.

The exhibition will draw from an extensive collection of over 4,000 artifacts that Nantucket residents David and Beverly Hall Billings have assembled over 50 years, most of which have never been previously shown publicly.

Artifacts on display will predominantly include ceramics, some of which date back to 5,000 BCE, and porcelain dating back to the Qing Dynasty.

The gallery will also feature paintings, bronzes, and unique items such as a Jade burial suit.

“This exhibition offers an extraordinary and rare opportunity to discover and examine works of art that reveal Asian culture right here on Nantucket,” said Chip Carver, Board President of the NHA. “It also highlights that Nantucketers have varied interests and collections that can broaden all of our perspectives.”

The Whaling Museum is located on 13 Broad Street. To learn more, click here.

By, Matthew Tomlinson, CapeCod.com NewsCenter