National Guard Adds Five Communities To Transportation Support Mission

HYANNIS – The Massachusetts National Guard has expanded its school transportation mission to include five additional communities as part of state efforts to address a shortage of bus drivers.

Brockton, Framingham, Holyoke, Quincy and Woburn will now be included in the mission.

An order from Governor Charlie Baker on Monday, September 13 activated up to 250 personnel for transportation assistance.

In the past week, over 190 members of the Guard completed the driver’s certification process to operate transport vans known as 7D vehicles.

In alignment with school transportation worker requirements, the orientation process includes vehicle training, background screening, and a thorough review of all health and safety measures.

An additional group of about 40 Guard members were activated to provide operational support for the mission.

The Massachusetts National Guard has a long history of training with law enforcement and civilian agencies to provide a broad spectrum of support services.

By, Matthew Tomlinson, CapeCod.com NewsCenter