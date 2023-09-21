National Guard in Yarmouth to Assist Migrants

YARMOUTH – According to the latest update from Yarmouth Town Administrator Robert Writenour, 2 National Guard members have been assigned by the state to coordinate logistics and assist with 27 homeless migrant families currently residing at the Harbor Side Suites motel.
In a statement, he added that the town is actively working to address any impacts on the town due to the arrangement, and ensure all public safeguards of the migrant families, as well as the town’s residents, are met.
Up to 250 National Guard members were activated by Governor Maura Healey to deal with the emergency declared in response to the recent influx of migrants.
The state utilizing locations in Yarmouth, Eastham, and other Cape communities as emergency shelters for migrant families have led to protests by some and embrace from others, but local schools said they are welcoming foreign students with open arms.
The following is the full statement from the Town of Yarmouth:
Town Administrator Robert Whritenour of Yarmouth has received new information from the Governor’s office regarding the presence of additional migrant families at Harbor Side Suites. Including the previous arrivals, a total of 27 families are now currently residing at the motel.
The Town Administrator was also informed that the Governor has assigned two National Guardsmen to coordinate logistics at Harbor Side Suites.
The Town of Yarmouth is actively working to address any impacts on the town occasioned by these arrangements, and to ensure all public safeguards of the migrant families now residing at the Harbor Side Suites, as well as the town’s residents, are met.
The Town of will provide additional updates as information becomes available.