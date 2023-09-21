National Guard in Yarmouth to Assist Migrants

YARMOUTH – According to the latest update from Yarmouth Town Administrator Robert Writenour, 2 National Guard members have been assigned by the state to coordinate logistics and assist with 27 homeless migrant families currently residing at the Harbor Side Suites motel.

In a statement, he added that the town is actively working to address any impacts on the town due to the arrangement, and ensure all public safeguards of the migrant families, as well as the town’s residents, are met.

Up to 250 National Guard members were activated by Governor Maura Healey to deal with the emergency declared in response to the recent influx of migrants.

The state utilizing locations in Yarmouth, Eastham, and other Cape communities as emergency shelters for migrant families have led to protests by some and embrace from others, but local schools said they are welcoming foreign students with open arms.

The following is the full statement from the Town of Yarmouth: