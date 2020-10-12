National Guard Members Explain Need for Machine Gun Range at Public Meeting

BOURNE – Cape Cod residents had a chance to learn more about the proposed machine gun firing range that’s planned for Camp Edwards at Joint Base Cape Cod last week.

A public meeting was held on Thursday night, where members of the Massachusetts National Guard explained the need for the firing range.

The proposed site of the new $11 million range is in a training area that is within the Upper Cape Water Supply Reserve, which is subject to state-established environmental performance standards.

It would be located on an expansion of an existing range on the base, but would require clear cutting of around 170 acres of forest and be built over the Sagamore Lens, the largest in the Cape Cod aquifer and main source of drinking water for Bourne, Falmouth, Sandwich, Mashpee, Barnstable, and Yarmouth.

Members of the Guard argued that there was no risk of water contamination because lead bullets will not be fired at the new range and added that they will instead be using copper bullets and the range will be outfitted with berms behind each target to trap the bullets for easy removal.

Col. Matthew Porter said that time spent traveling to another state to use their training base gives them less time to spend fulfilling all of their training requirements.

“Time is of the essence and having a range here on Camp Edwards allows us to actually do that type of training in-state, allows us to get more training done, do it more efficiently, do it to standard and get our soldiers home to their families,” said Porter.

After receiving a comment from the public on why the firing range has to be at Camp Edwards, Major Alex McDonough reiterated that it comes down to time and the availability of ranges in the surrounding areas.

“What this allows these soldiers to do is meet that training requirement as well as all the other training requirements that they have simultaneously,” said Maj. McDonough.

Construction is expected to start this fall with completion in 2022.