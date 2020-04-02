National Guard Providing Assistance to Nantucket Cottage Hospital

NANTUCKET – As part of Nantucket Cottage Hospital’s ongoing coronavirus response, four members of the Massachusetts National Guard and Massachusetts Air National Guard are assisting with security needs, traffic control, and other logistical support.

The service members will help the hospital ensure the safety and security of patients during the pandemic.

The National Guard service members have been dispatched to Nantucket under orders from Governor Charlie Baker, detailed to the Nantucket Police Department, and assigned to the hospital by Police Chief Bill Pittman.

They will serve as part of the Hospital Incident Command structure.

Hospital officials anticipate the Guard will play a critical role in providing security and traffic control in the event of a surge of coronavirus patients at the hospital that could result in a large number of patients, visitors, and vehicles.

Hospital officials said they understand that the presence of the National Guard service members could be intimidating for island residents.

However, they said the role of the Guard is to assist in the hospital’s ability to respond effectively to the coronavirus threat, and they will not be involved in any federal immigration enforcement activities.