You are here: Home / NewsCenter / National Guard Troops Flooding in as Washington Locks Down

National Guard Troops Flooding in as Washington Locks Down

January 14, 2021

WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. officials say the number of National Guard troops coming to Washington by Inauguration Day has grown to 21,000.

Some of them will be armed.

The FBI has warned that armed protests by violent supporters of outgoing President Donald Trump are being planned in all 50 state capitals and in Washington in the days leading up to the inauguration of President-elect Joe Biden.

Between the pandemic and the security threat, D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser is flat-out asking people not to come to the city for the inauguration. 

By ASHRAF KHALIL and LOLITA C. BALDOR
Filed Under: Local News, NewsCenter Tagged With: ,
About Grady Culhane

Grady Culhane is a Cape Cod native currently living in Eastham. He studied media communications at Cape Cod Community College and joined the CapeCod.com News Center in 2019.


From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 