You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Cape Cod National Seashore Officials Warn Residents of Coyotes

Cape Cod National Seashore Officials Warn Residents of Coyotes

May 27, 2020

WELLFLEET – Cape Cod National Seashore officials are reminding residents to be aware of coyotes and other wildlife and to not disturb them.

This comes in the wake of a number of coyote-related incidents at Herring Cove Beach in Provincetown. After a woman was bit by a wild coyote on May 23, a puppy was killed by a coyote two days later.

Park rangers then shot and killed the coyote that killed the dog. It was not confirmed if the coyote that was shot was also the same coyote that bit the woman.

Officials stressed that unfortunate events like these can happen if animals are not properly leashed and if residents disturb or harass wild animals within national parks. Visitors should keep their distance from animals and not feed them.

For more information, visit the Cape Cod National Seashore’s website by clicking here.

Filed Under: Local News, NewsCenter Tagged With: ,
About Brendan Fitzpatrick

Brendan, a recent graduate from the University of Massachusetts Amherst, is one of the newest members of the CapeCod.com NewsCenter team. When not on the beat, you'll probably find him watching Boston sports.


From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 