Cape Cod National Seashore Officials Warn Residents of Coyotes

WELLFLEET – Cape Cod National Seashore officials are reminding residents to be aware of coyotes and other wildlife and to not disturb them.

This comes in the wake of a number of coyote-related incidents at Herring Cove Beach in Provincetown. After a woman was bit by a wild coyote on May 23, a puppy was killed by a coyote two days later.

Park rangers then shot and killed the coyote that killed the dog. It was not confirmed if the coyote that was shot was also the same coyote that bit the woman.

Officials stressed that unfortunate events like these can happen if animals are not properly leashed and if residents disturb or harass wild animals within national parks. Visitors should keep their distance from animals and not feed them.

