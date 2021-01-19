You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Cape Cod National Seashore Raising Entrance Fees

January 19, 2021

WELLFLEET – The Cape Cod National Seashore is increasing certain entrance fees for 2021.

The fee for daily motorcycle entrance has been increased from $15 to $20, while the bicycle or on foot entrance fee has gone from $10 to $15.

The change is due to the National Park Service’s attempt to standardize entrance cost across all parks around the country.

The cost for vehicles will not change, nor will the cost of the Cape Cod National Seashore pass which allows access to all six National Seashore beaches the entire season for $60.

“Fees collected at the seashore are used to improve our visitors experience,” said Superintendent Brian Carlstrom.

Fees are typically collected on weekends from Memorial Day to mid-June and daily from mid-June to Labor Day.

 

