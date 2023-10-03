Nationwide Emergency Alert Tests Wednesday

BARNSTABLE – On Wednesday, October 4, FEMA, in coordination with the Federal Communications Commission (FCC), will conduct a nationwide test of the Emergency Alert System (EAS) and Wireless Emergency Alerts (WEA).

Both tests are scheduled to begin at approximately 2:20 p.m. ET with the WEA portion of the test directed to all consumer cell phones.

The test message will display in either English or in Spanish, depending on the language setting of the wireless handset.

FEMA and the FCC are coordinating with EAS participants, wireless providers, emergency managers, and other stakeholders in preparation for the national test to minimize confusion and to maximize the public safety value of the test.

The purpose of the test is to ensure that the systems continue to be effective means of warning the public about emergencies, particularly those on the national level.

In case the October 4 test is postponed due to widespread severe weather or other significant events, the back-up testing date is October 11.