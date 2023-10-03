You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Nationwide Emergency Alert Tests Wednesday

Nationwide Emergency Alert Tests Wednesday

October 3, 2023

BARNSTABLE – On Wednesday, October 4, FEMA, in coordination with the Federal Communications Commission (FCC), will conduct a nationwide test of the Emergency Alert System (EAS) and Wireless Emergency Alerts (WEA).

Both tests are scheduled to begin at approximately 2:20 p.m. ET with the WEA portion of the test directed to all consumer cell phones.

The test message will display in either English or in Spanish, depending on the language setting of the wireless handset.

FEMA and the FCC are coordinating with EAS participants, wireless providers, emergency managers, and other stakeholders in preparation for the national test to minimize confusion and to maximize the public safety value of the test.

The purpose of the test is to ensure that the systems continue to be effective means of warning the public about emergencies, particularly those on the national level.

In case the October 4 test is postponed due to widespread severe weather or other significant events, the back-up testing date is October 11.

Filed Under: Local News, NewsCenter Tagged With: , , , , , , , , ,
About Zachary Clapp

Zack is a graduate from Cape Cod Community College who is an avid sports fan and loves everything radio.  Zack joined the CapeCod.com NewsCenter in 2023.


From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 