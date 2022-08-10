You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Native Americans Urge Boycott of Plimoth Patuxet

August 10, 2022

PLYMOUTH (AP) – Native Americans in Massachusetts are calling for a boycott of a popular living history museum featuring Colonial reenactors portraying life in Plymouth, the famous English settlement founded by the Pilgrims who arrived on the Mayflower.

Members of the state’s Wampanoag community say Plimoth Patuxet Museums doesn’t provide a “bi-cultural” experience telling both the European and Indigenous stories equally as it purports to do. They say the Native American side of the outdoor museum remains small, needs repairs and is staffed by few Native workers.

A museum spokesman said the organization is planning several changes to the site but declined to elaborate.

By Philip Marcelo, Associated Press

