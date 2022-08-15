Navy Officer from Cape Cod Makes Historic Achievement

HYANNIS – A flight officer with ties to Cape Cod has made history with her recent achievements in the U.S. Navy.

Captain Elizabeth Somerville, who is originally from Cape Cod, has become the first woman in the Navy to lead Naval Test Wing Atlantic, the Navy’s largest developmental air wing.

Each aircraft in the Navy and Marine Corps must undergo testing at Test Wing Atlantic.

Captain Somerville took over the role after a recent change in command ceremony at a naval air station in Maryland on August 11, when Commodore Colonel Richard Marigliano retired from service.

“This test wing has big jobs ahead of us advancing naval aviation – [Capt. Somerville] is the right leader to move it forward,” Commodore Col. Marigliano said.

Somerville has worked in operational and developmental aviation for over 20 years.

The Massachusetts local also earned degrees in aeronautical engineering from MIT and the Air Force Institute of Technology.

According to a Navy Outreach article, Somerville deployed to Iraq and “led the Growler’s maiden deployment aboard USS George H.W. Bush.”

By Brian Engles, CapeCod.com NewsCenter