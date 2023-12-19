Nearly $2 Million Awarded for Park and Open Space Projects

BARNSTABLE – The state has awarded $13 million for park improvements and open space acquisitions across Massachusetts including nearly $2 million for Cape Cod projects.

The Executive Office of Energy and Environmental Affairs is awarding Parkland Acquisitions and Renovations for Communities, Local Acquisitions for Natural Diversity , and Conservation Partnership grants that will support 40 communities.

The three programs will help municipalities and land trusts protect land for future generations by conserving 222 acres of land and improving 18 parks in environmental justice communities.

“Actively investing in open space projects will make our parks more resilient and adaptable to climate change while providing quality and accessible open spaces in environmental justice communities,” said Governor Maura Healey.

“We are dedicated to supporting green infrastructure investment in partnership with municipalities and land trusts. These funds will provide beautiful open spaces for residents to enjoy and recreate across Massachusetts,” Healey Said.

Through the grants Yarmouth will receive $487,080 for their Riverwalk Park project that includes constructing the playground area, including earthworks and boulder placement, as well as adding picnic tables, benches, and nature-based-play equipment.

Barnstable will also be receiving funds in the amount of $488,700 for their Wheeler Holly Preserve CR project that involves purchasing of a Conservation Restriction (CR) on the 5.5 acre pond front parcel of pine-oak forest and extending the 22-acre Fuller Farm conservation area.