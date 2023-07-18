State Awards Nearly $3 Million to Improve Public School Security

BOURNE – Nearly $3 million dollars in grant funds were recently awarded by the Healey administration for 42 Massachusetts school districts to facilitate physical security enhancements and help ensure the safety of students and educators.

The federal grant funding will come through the Safer Schools and Communities Initiative and be managed in Massachusetts by the Office of Grants and Research (OGR).

Plans for the funds include making school safety infrastructure improvements, including security, enhancements at building entrances, installation of new interior doors, and the addition or upgrading of central communication systems.

“These grants will provide schools with the resources necessary to foster safe learning environments for students and educators. Our administration is committed to collaborating across federal, state and local governments and leveraging every possible tool to enhance safety across Massachusetts and within our schools,” Healey said.

The grant program allowed districts to apply for funds to upgrade security infrastructure at up to three school buildings.

Local district grant recipients include Bourne Public Schools with a total of $75,253 dollars and Provincetown Public Schools with $45,183 in total.

Private schools were not eligible for funding through the Safer Schools and Communities Initiative, but they are able to apply for funds through other OGR programs.